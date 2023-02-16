Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.53-10.60 EPS.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.48. The company had a trading volume of 863,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,731. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.86 and its 200-day moving average is $330.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $420.55.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.