Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1360-1390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.53-10.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $17.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.55. 961,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,358. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.75. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Synopsys by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

