Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Trading Up 5.1%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Taiheiyo Cement Trading Up 5.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.
Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile
Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

