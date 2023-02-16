Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Trading Up 5.1%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Taiheiyo Cement Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

