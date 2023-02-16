Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3597 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $481.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $124.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

