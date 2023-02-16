Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $31.22 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

