Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Decreased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 132.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.