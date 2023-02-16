Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
