Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,005. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

