TD Securities Boosts ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$63.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATSAF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ATS Price Performance

ATS stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

