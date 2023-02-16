TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

Barrick Gold stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,544. The stock has a market cap of C$39.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.08.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

