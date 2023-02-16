TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of TE Connectivity worth $72,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $150.17.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.