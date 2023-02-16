TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

TTGT stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 23,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

