Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Claire Bramley Sells 5,000 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Teradata

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

