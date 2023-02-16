Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Claire Bramley Sells 5,000 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Teradata Stock Performance
TDC opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
