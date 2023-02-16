Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,132 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned about 0.48% of Ternium worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 140.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,647 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Ternium by 18.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 211,356 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Ternium by 2.7% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 934,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $16,117,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $9,008,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Ternium Stock Performance

TX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.66. 54,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

