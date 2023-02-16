TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops One Day Volume of $40.17 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $289.92 million and $40.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00080194 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00057139 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010099 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00024995 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003827 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001814 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,127,990 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,405,471 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
