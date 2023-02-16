Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Tops $1,835.99 on Major Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $88.95 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for $1,835.99 or 0.07378259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00425589 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,020.04 or 0.28191793 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

