Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Textainer Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.27. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Textainer Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment composed primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

