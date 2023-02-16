The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $930.45

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 930.45 ($11.29) and traded as low as GBX 930.20 ($11.29). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 939 ($11.40), with a volume of 127,449 shares traded.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £376.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 931.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 953.80.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.