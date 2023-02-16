The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $32.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.
