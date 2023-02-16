The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $32.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

