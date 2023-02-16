The Clorox Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Clorox has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

NYSE CLX opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.34. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Clorox by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

