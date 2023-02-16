The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

CRTG stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 305,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

