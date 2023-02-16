The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $318.16. 586,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,327. The company has a market capitalization of $325.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $352.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

