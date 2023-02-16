The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 89,689.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,339 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.65.

NYSE HD traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.35. 535,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $352.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

