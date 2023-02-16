The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of J. M. Smucker worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

