The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.
Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAEPY remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. Kansai Electric Power has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.20.
About Kansai Electric Power
