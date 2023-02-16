The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAEPY remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. Kansai Electric Power has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.20.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

About Kansai Electric Power

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.