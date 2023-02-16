The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

