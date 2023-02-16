The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $254.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $232.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.71.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.