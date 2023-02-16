The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Holdings Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Simply Good Foods worth $57,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

