The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,741,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,407 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Southern were worth $322,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,873 shares of company stock worth $1,190,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.36. 1,305,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

