The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 67.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Southern

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,203 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

