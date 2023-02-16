The Timken Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Timken has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Timken has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Timken to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NYSE:TKR opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

