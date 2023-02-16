Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper Sells 1,600 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $566.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.