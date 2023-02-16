Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $5.80 on Thursday, reaching $561.03. 435,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,504. The firm has a market cap of $220.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $565.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

