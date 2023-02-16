Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $130,622.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRSN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.58. The company had a trading volume of 622,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,115. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.26. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in VeriSign by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,901,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 286,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.