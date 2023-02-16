Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$175.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:TRI traded down C$0.73 on Thursday, hitting C$167.01. The stock had a trading volume of 167,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,376. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$119.23 and a 1-year high of C$167.88. The stock has a market cap of C$80.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45.

Insider Activity

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.10, for a total value of C$148,349.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$669,790.63.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.