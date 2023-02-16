Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Trading Down 0.2%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBCPU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth $235,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 645.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

