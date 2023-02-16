TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading 4.8% Higher

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCGet Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 1,023,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,805,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 36,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $29,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,581 shares in the company, valued at $513,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TMC the metals by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

