TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading 4.8% Higher

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 1,023,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,805,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

TMC the metals Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 36,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $29,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,581 shares in the company, valued at $513,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TMC the metals by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.