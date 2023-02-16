TNC Coin (TNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $663.06 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $663.06 million and $97,611.18 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.00423557 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,995.06 or 0.28057161 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

