Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $25.96

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $21.04. Toast shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 8,647,061 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,466,540 shares of company stock valued at $172,200,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.