Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $25.96

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $21.04. Toast shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 8,647,061 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.
The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
