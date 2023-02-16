Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$113.00 at CIBC

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TMTNF stock remained flat at $79.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.