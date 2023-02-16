Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $35.56.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
