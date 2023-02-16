Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

