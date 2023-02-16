Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 40,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 126,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,757,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 659,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000.

