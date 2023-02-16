Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,315.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

