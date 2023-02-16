Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.
TTD opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,315.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
