Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,315.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.