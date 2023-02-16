Traders Buy Large Volume of Cenovus Energy Call Options (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 14,327 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the average volume of 7,740 call options.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

CVE traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 16,568,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,911. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after acquiring an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $609,445,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

