TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.46 to $3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.825 billion to $3.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.59 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TransUnion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $5,475,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

