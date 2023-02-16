TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $908.00 million-$917.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.93 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.59 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TRU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

About TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TransUnion by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.