Tremblant Capital Group Has $43.80 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tremblant Capital Group reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 2.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $43,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $283.76 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

