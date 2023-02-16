Tremblant Capital Group Purchases Shares of 3,378 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 903,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,124,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,775,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $137.65 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $324.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

