Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.23. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 239,291 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

