TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.65 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TNET traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.37. 459,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,999. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

